Deputies searching for missing Durham man in Craven County

The Craven County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in locating a missing man from Durham.

Authorities say Clyde Muhammad, 69, was reported missing Sunday.

Muhammad was last seen in the Fairfield Harbour community near New Bern on January 3rd around 2:00 p.m.

He is 5'8" and is said to be wearing a dark colored sweat suit, tan vest, and tan beanie.

Muhammad, who left on foot, is said to be suffering from dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff's Office at (252)636-6620.

