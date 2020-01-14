Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman

Deputies in one county are looking for a missing woman.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office says Kathy Rodger was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday in Cove City.

Deputies do not have a clothing description or travel direction for the 51-year-old woman.

In August 2018 Rodger was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert. She was found the next day.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Rodger contact the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-636-6620.

