Deputies searching for missing Craven County woman

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - Deputies in one county are looking for a missing woman.
The Craven County Sheriff's Office says Kathy Rodger was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday in Cove City.
Deputies do not have a clothing description or travel direction for the 51-year-old woman.
In August 2018 Rodger was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert. She was found the next day.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Rodger contact the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-636-6620.