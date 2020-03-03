Deputies searching for missing Craven County man

Deputies are asking for help finding a man last seen on Sunday.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for Christopher Manning, 46, of Vanceboro.

Deputies say that Manning was reported missing Tuesday.

Manning was last seen wearing a black pull-over hoodie, jeans, and brown work boots. It's believed he was also driving a '90s model Chevrolet S10.

If you know where Manning is, call the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.