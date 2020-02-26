Hertford County deputies looking for missing elderly man last seen at nursing home

Authorities are looking for an elderly man they say was last seen at a nursing home.

The Hertford County Sheriff's Office is looking for Joseph Peele from Murfreesboro. Deputies say Peele was last seen at the Twin Oaks Nursing Home in Como on February 8th.

Deputies say they had search teams both on the ground in the air looking for him, but have not had any luck.

Peele is 83 years old and 5-foot-6 and about 160 pounds. If you know where he is, call the sheriff's office immediately. The number is 252-358-7800.