Deputies are hoping you can help them find a missing man here in the east.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is looking for Stephen MacGray. They say he's about 5'6" and 145 pounds. He was last seen on Friday afternoon, but we aren't sure where.

Deputies say he could be somewhere between Princeville and Oak City. If you see him or know where he is, call Edgecombe County Central Communications at (252)-641-7911