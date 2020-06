Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are looking for a missing 13-year-old.

Cody Fernsler was last seen Thursday around 5:45 p.m. in the Lions Club Road area in Weeksville.

Pasquotank deputies say the child was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, gray & black tennis shoes, and a gray & black hat.

He is 5'2 tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Cody Fernsler should call deputies at 252-338-2191.