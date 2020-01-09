GRAPHIC: Video shows Florida teacher grabbing student and shoving him out of classroom, deputies say

A middle school teacher in Florida has been arrested after deputies said he was filmed violently grabbing and shoving a student.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released video they said shows 47-year-old Jeffrey Paffumi grabbing and shoving a 14-year-old student out of a classroom at Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast on Tuesday.

Keiondrae Woodside, the student’s father, said he immediately wanted to press charges after watching the footage.

"I was infuriated as a parent,” he said. “You send your kid to school and you expect for them to be able to go get an education in a safe, sound environment. And then I saw the video, and that really took me over the edge."

The sheriff’s office said Paffumi was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery.

Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager said in a statement: “The actions of this teacher are not consistent with how we expect our educators to act and behave and it will not be tolerated. We immediately removed Mr. Paffumi from the classroom following the incident and placed him on leave pending an investigation."

An arrest report shows the incident started with the teenager playing music on his computer during class. Paffumi reportedly told the student to turn it down, and the student refused.

Paffumi then took the computer away, and the 14-year-old called him a racial slur, according to the arrest report.

The student told investigators Paffumi grabbed him, turned him around and put him in a choke hold, and that his feet were barely touching the ground when Paffumi shoved him out the door.

Woodside said his son should not have behaved disobediently, but he’s also concerned his child could have been seriously hurt.

"So, you traumatized him mentally and emotionally, and not just him, but the other kids that have to witness that," he said.

WESH reports Paffumi has previously been charged with criminal mischief, but the charge was dismissed, and that he was convicted on a previous battery charge and received probation.

WESH also reports Tager said Paffumi has had other incidents at the school that required suspensions and counseling.

