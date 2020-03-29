Deputies: Onslow County man shot and killed mother, grandparents

An Onslow County man is facing murder charges after being accused of shooting his mother and grandparents.

The sheriff's office says they were notified by the Burlington Police Department about an abandoned vehicle they found Friday morning, registered to the suspect.

When deputies arrived to the registered owner's address, 1020 Birchwood Lane, they found two victims dead from gunshot wounds.

A third victim was found in the house next door, 1018 Birchwood Lane.

The suspect, Jordan Meade, 20, was arrested Saturday morning at a grocery store in Burlington by Burlington police.

Deputies say the first two victims found were the suspect's grandparents, Geraldine Hawks, 60, and Emmitt Hawks, 71.

The third victim was the suspect's mother, Jackqueline Meade, 48.

Jordan Meade faces three murder charges, and is being held without bond.

He's scheduled to be in court Monday.

