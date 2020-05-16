Deputies: One man dead following shooting at convenience store

Deputies in Edgecombe County are investigating a shooting that took place at convenience store on Saturday.

According to a press release, deputies were called to Bob's Fuel in Conetoe, formerly Conetoe Discount, late in the afternoon.

When deputies arrived they found the 24-year old man had been shot in the head.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died.

No other details are being released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office at (252)641-7911.

