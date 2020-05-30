Deputies: Murder suspects on the run following shooting

Two brothers are on the run, accused of murder, following a shooting in Craven County Saturday evening.

Deputies were called to the area of Highway 55 and Jimmy Smith Road in Fort Barnwell shortly before 4:30 p.m.

When they got there they found one man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Investigators identified, Christopher Wilson, 25, of 270 Jimmy Smith Road and Jamie Wilson Jr, 27, of 1408 Hyman Ave. in Kinston, as the suspects.

Warrants have been issued for an open count of murder.

Anyone with information on the the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Craven County Communications at (252)633-2357.

The investigation is ongoing.

