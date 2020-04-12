Deputies: Greenville man wanted for robbery outside of convenience store

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office says a Greenville man is wanted after robbing another person outside of a convenience store.

Deputies say that the victim told them he was assaulted and then robbed of $78 in cash outside of the Mills Market.

The suspect, who left the scene in a blue Chrysler Sebring, was later found by deputies at the Hill's Convenient Mart on Highway 43.

According to deputies, the driver then sped off before eventually taking off on foot.

Deputies say the suspect then committed a breaking and entering of a residence to escape.

Timothy Harris, 38, of Tull Road was identified as the suspect. He currently has one outsanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.

Harris now faces several additional charges including common law robbery and flee to elude arrest.

Anyone with information on Harris' location can contact the sheriff's office at (252)830-4141.

