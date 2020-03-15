Department of Defense suspends domestic travel for military

The Department of Defense announced Friday they are halting domestic travel for military troops, civilian personnel and their families due to the coronavirus.

The Department of Defense says service members, Defense Department civilian employees and their family members assigned to military bases or facilities in the U.S. can no longer travel domestically starting Monday. This includes duty station moves and temporary assignments.

The travel restriction is expected to last until May 11. During this time, troops will only be allowed authorized local leave. Exceptions include mission-essential travel, humanitarian reasons, extreme hardship, medical travel and other case-by-case situations.

Troops pending retirement and separation are exempt.

The travel restriction will put civilian hiring at the DoD on hold.

Tours of the Pentagon are also canceled and international military partners will no longer be allowed to visit. Anyone who has traveled outside of the U.S. cannot go inside the Pentagon for at least two weeks.

The DoD says, "our goal is to remain ahead of the virus spread so our military force remains effective and ready."

