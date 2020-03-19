Dentist offices in the east make changes due to coronavirus

Dr. Andrew Jordan’s practice in is only open to emergency dental patients for the remainder of this week and all of next week due to coronavirus.

Dr. Jordan said, “We are primarily seeing emergency and selected other treatments of a very low risk nature.”

Dr. Jordan also says before this protocol was put into action some patients were calling in to reschedule their appointments but the majority of them we’re willing to attend their routine cleaning appointments.

The office is following CDC, FDA and The American Dental Society recommendations and guidelines.

Less than half of Dr. Jordan's staff is working this week and next, but the ones that are working are there to answer the phones and help in case of an emergency.

Wendy Butler is the receptionist at Dr. Jordan‘s and she says they are taking precautions to clean common surface areas and they threw away all magazines that were in the waiting room.

“We wipe down the door handles, we wipe down the pens the patients touch,” Butler said.

Dr. Jordan says his office will continue to follow protocols to see what may be required next.