Demolition underway of vacant Morehead City motel

A local motel that some in the community consider an eyesore is being torn down.

Morehead Motor Inn that sits just off of Arendell Street in Morehead City is now in the process of being demolished.

The property, which was originally built in 1960, has sat empty for some time.

City officials say the owner of the property has it currently listed for sale.

Owners have had plans to tear down the building for awhile, applying for a permit for the work back in March of 2019.

City officials say they are excited to see what this area could become in the future.