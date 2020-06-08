Death row inmates appeal on grounds of racial bias

Death row inmates in North Carolina can now appeal if they can argue racial bias played a role in their sentencing.

The ruling stated that any case that was pending during the 2013 repeal of the Racial Justice Act has a right to be heard. The court decision said not applying the act to those cases was unconstitutional because it violated the state constitution’s ex-post de facto clause, which states that any right given to a citizen could not be taken away.

The cases being heard includes the case of Melvin White, an inmate sentenced to life in 1996 for first-degree murder. His sister, Evalyn White, says she believes he is innocent, and that racial bias played a role in his sentencing.

“They don’t think our lives are worth anything,” said White. “We’re still fighting the same fight that my momma and daddy and Martin Luther King fought in the 40s and the 50s we’re still fighting the same fight today.”

White said she took one look at the nearly all-white jury almost 25 years ago and knew her brother would be convicted. Now, White has the opportunity to argue that if he wasn’t black, he wouldn’t have been sentenced to death.

“Now individuals at least have the opportunity to try and present evidence,” said Richard McNeil, who’s representing White in his appeal. “It’s very important. Because there was a lot of racial prejudice back there during that period of time.”

The court cited a Michigan State University study that found black inmates in North Carolina were over two times as likely to be sentenced to death. According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, five inmates on death row in District Attorney Ernie Lee’s jurisdiction.

“It deals primarily with jury selection,” said Lee. “So, we’re going to go back and we’re going to be checking notes we have on jury selection we’re going to look at the transcripts on this. And you can imagine the transcripts are long.”

Long, just like what Evalyn White calls the nearly 25 years her brother has been sitting on death row.

“He’s been locked up the same amount of time that my baby son was born. He’s never been able to touch my son he’s never been able to touch his grand-children. It’s unthinkable,” said White.

District Attorney Scott Thomas, who prosecutes in the district in which White is being tried, declined to comment on the case. North Carolina Attorney General Communications Director Laura Brewer said the office was reviewing the decision.