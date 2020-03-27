Deaf community shares concerns about COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus is keeping many at home, but for the deaf community, it may be more difficult to communicate.

Rob Deluca, an employee at Vocational Rehabilitation Services who is part of the deaf community, said it makes it harder to connect with people. "I know deaf people," he said. "[In] the deaf community, we love to hug. We touch people. I mean, that's just our culture!"

Thankfully, there is a modern solution they can use in the meantime: The video phone, or FaceTime. These newer technologies help them see each other and communicate that way.

"If not for video phone, or captioning, we would be lost!" said Deluca's friend and another Vocational Rehabilitation Services employee, Kevin Earp.

Another difficulty during this time is trying not to touch your face, as this is something the deaf community is used to doing when signing with American Sign Language.

"You know, when I'm talking, I touch my face. I can't help it!" explained Earp.

"Signing 'mother' and 'father', 'aunt' and 'uncle', 'phone', it all touches your face. It's hard to stop that habit," Deluca added.

However, they said they are being careful and washing their hands frequently.

Both are hopeful that all of us, both the deaf and hearing communities, will get through this uncertain time together.