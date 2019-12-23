Deadline approaching for input on possible Jacksonville Transit expansion

The deadline is quickly approaching to submit input about possible public transportation expansion.

Jacksonville Transit officials are thinking about expanding services to include the Bell Fork and Gum Branch corridor.

In order to do that, they would have to make some changes to Route 103. Right now, that bus passes by each stop every half hour. The proposed change change would be to have it go by each stop every hour. This is to help reach the Bell Fork and Gum Branch areas.

If you want to submit input, get in touch with the City Manager's Office at 815 New Bridge Street in Jacksonville.