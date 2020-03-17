Dare County will be closed to visitors

Dare County says it is keeping visitors out due to concerns with the coronavirus.

While the county says they have had no cases of the pandemic yet, they made the decision to limit the spread of coronavirus.

At 2 p.m. checkpoints will be set up at entry points into the county, and no visitors will be allowed.

Dare County says only permanent residents, non-resident property owners and non-resident employees of businesses within the county will be allowed. Only valid reentry permits will be accepted, according to a news release.

The county also says visitors will not be able to use Dare County to access Corolla, Ocracoke Island or Tyrrell County. Those who live, own property or work in Corolla or Ocracoke will be allowed entry, the news release says.