Dare County resident rescues two young girls from rip current

A Dare County resident rescued two children from the water in Frisco on Friday.

Jeffrey Del Monte was driving an off-road vehicle on the beach near Ramp 49 in Frisco with his wife and a friend when he heard children screaming from the water.

Del Monte saw two young girls struggling as they were being pulled out by a rip current.

Del Monte swam to the girls, rescuing the first before passing her along to his friend. He then rescued the second girl and swam approximately 100 yards back to shore.

He and his friend waited with the girls on the beach until Emergency Medical Services and a Cape Hatteras National Seashore Ranger arrived.

"Jeffrey Del Monte's heroic, selfless, and prompt actions were critical to saving these two girls from a very dangerous situation," stated National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent, David Hallac. "I am thankful for his courage and expertise which allowed him to perform this successful ocean rescue."

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials are reminding beach goers to use extreme caution in the ocean, and say a clear day does not mean that ocean risks are eliminated.

With Monday's Tropical Depression approaching, increased risk for life-threatening rip currents will be present. They say beach visitors should stay out of the water during times of elevated risk.

