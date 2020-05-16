Dare County prepares Outer Banks visitors as restrictions lifted

Visitor restrictions along the Outer Banks have been lifted effective Saturday in Dare County.

Beginning May 16th at 12:00 a.m., there will be no restrictions for access to Dare County, including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Hill Devil Hills, Nags Head, and Manteo.

Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island, the Dare mainland and Ocracoke Island will also have unrestricted access.

In a message from Chairman Bob Woodard, the county said they will continue to follow Governor Cooper's Executive Order 138, meaning bars, personal care services, entertainment venues and gyms will remain closed.

Retail businesses will continue to operate at 50% capatacity, and restaurants are only allowed to provide take-out, drive-thru and delivery services.

The county also says rental properties are also implementing different protocols and procedures.

Health officials ask that beach goers maintain social distancing of six feet, and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people. They also advise against contact with anyone outside your household.

Visitors are recommended to bring all the food, gocery, paper products and essentials that they will need with them, as the supply chain fluctuates.

