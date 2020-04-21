Dare County plans to ease entry restrictions

One Eastern Carolina county that's been closed to visitors is beginning the reopening process.

Since March 17th, Dare County has been only open to permanent residents and employees of essential businesses.

Dare County was the first Eastern Carolina county to restrict visitors.

The county now says it is finalizing plans to begin lifting those restrictions. The first phase will be to allow non-resident property owners to enter the county.

Dare County says the plan will be released later today.

The county has had 15 cases of COVID-19 and one death.

