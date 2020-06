Dare County will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site today.

It's happening at the Soundside Event Site at 10 this morning.

500 tests will be conducted and health officials say the results will be back within 72 hours. This is only for permanent residents of Dare County. The testing isn't free but insurance will likely cover costs.

You do need to make an appointment before showing up and you can do that by calling 252-475-5008.