Damage confirmed after severe storms move through Jones County

There is confirmed damage after a line of severe storms moved through Jones County this afternoon.

Photos sent to WITN show one of the canopies at the C Mart convenience store on West Jones Street in Trenton has been blown over.

There are also reports of trees down in the town as well.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect at the time for Jones County.

The county office building in Trenton also had some roof damage.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries as a result of this storm.