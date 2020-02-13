DOT budget shortfall postpones Beaufort road projects

Several planned road construction projects in the town of Beaufort are now being postponed because of a budget shortfall by the State Department of Transportation (DOT).

Beaufort was supposed to have two major DOT projects. Cedar Street, which is a major roadway through the town, is in poor condition and the DOT had planned to make repairs and then turn the road over to the town.

"It's up in the hands of the state legislature at this point and hopefully they can reconcile the budget and get moving forward," said Beaufort Town Mayor Rett Newton.

As part of that deal, Beaufort would replace old water and sewer lines ahead of the road work, which was initially scheduled to begin in September.

The state had also planned to get rid of the traffic light at Live Oak Street and Highway 101 and replace it with a round-a-bout to improve traffic flow. No word on when the projects will now take place.