DIY HAND SANITIZER: You can use two simple ingredients to make it yourself

Health experts say the best technique for washing your hands is still with soap and water.

If you aren't able to access that, hand sanitizer will work as well. If you don't have easy access to hand sanitizer, or you have noticed a shortage, there is a way to make your own.

Paige Hamilton with Globe Pharmacy in Greenville says it takes two ingredients that you might already have at home.

The first is to use 1/3 of a cup of aloe gel, which you might use for a sunburn. Next, is 2/3 of a cup of 99 percent rubbing alcohol.

Mix those two together. Hamilton suggests using a whisk, and you could even add some essential oils for different scents.