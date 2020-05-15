D.H. Conley holds event for seniors

To make up for the exciting times seniors have missed out on, one high school put on a special drive-thru to mark the end of their school year.

D.H.Conley High School called on their 400 seniors to drive by the school from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday to grab a special senior t-shirt.

Faculty and staff cheered them on along the way, holding signs and yelling loud, to let them know how much they care.

This is a new idea, they say, to celebrate the students achievements, even if it's small.

Renea Baker, D.H. Conley Graduation Coordinator says, "This is giving us an opportunity to just show them how much we appreciate them and one last thing to remember before they graduate."

School employees say this was the least they could to do to celebrate the Class of 2020.

