Deputies are investigating after they say they found a woman dead inside a car.

Wayne County deputies say they got a call around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday about a woman slumped over in a car near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road.

When they got there, deputies say they found the car in a ditch and a woman dead inside. Her name has not been released until family has been notified.

The cause of the death is under investigation.