DEPUTIES: Two arrested, three more wanted on assault, robbery charges Craven County

Two people have been arrested and deputies are looking for three more after they say a man was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed.

Craven County deputies say a man told investigators he was taken to a home in Vanceboro where he was assaulted and robbed. He was later taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he received treatment.

Authorities obtained search warrants for the home in Vanceboro where the crimes reportedly happened. Shatine Campbell, 37, from Vanceboro and Antavious Stancil, 27, from New Bern were charged in the case.

Campbell was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and a number of drug charges. She is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Stancil is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Stancil was also served a federal warrant for felony possession of firearm by felon. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Deputies are still looking for Kevin Eure, 31, of Grifton, Donnie Smith, 27, of Vanceboro and Harold Mitchell Jr, 21, of New Bern. They are wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

If you have any information, call the Craven County Sheriff's Office.