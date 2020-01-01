DEPUTIES: Man who was missing now in hospital

A man who was reported missing over the weekend is now waking up in the hospital.

Onslow County deputies say Jim Powell was reported missing on Saturday after he hadn't been seen for two days.

He was last seen the day after Christmas walking on Murill Hill Road. He was found days later with severe injuries.

Deputies say he was taken to Vidant Medical Center and is being treated.

If anyone has any information about what happened to powell, give the sheriff's office a call at 910-455-3113.