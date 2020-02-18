DEPUTIES: Man leads police on high-speed chase through Elizabeth City

A 21-year-old man from Hertford is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase over the weekend.

Pasquotank County deputies say Khalil Mabine drove away from them on South Road Street at around 12:45 on Sunday morning. Deputies say Mabine almost hit them with his car during the chase, which exceeded 100 miles per hour on Hughes Boulevard. They say part of the chase was also through downtown Elizabeth City.

Deputies say Mabine crashed his car into a tree on South Hughes Boulevard. He was given a $3,000 bond for felony flee to elude arrest.