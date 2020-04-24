DEPUTIES: Man in hospital with serious injuries following Onslow County assault

A man is behind bars accused by deputies of severely injuring another person.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested Christian Lay, 23, of Richlands, and charged him with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Deputies responded Friday morning to Flat Rock Lane near Richlands to assist EMS with a person who was found in the road with head injuries.

Investigators say they learned that Lay hit the male several times causing him to fall and strike his head. We're told the victim was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville due to how serious their injuries were.

Lay is being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

Officials say Lay and the victim are known to each other and that there is no threat to the public. The victim's identity is not being released by the sheriff's office.