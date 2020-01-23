DEPUTIES: Man caught with more than 375 grams of cocaine

Nearly a pound of cocaine was taken from a suspected drug dealer.

Nash County investigators say they caught Francisco Macias Jr. selling cocaine to another person in Bailey.

Investigators searched both Macias Jr. and his car, and that's where they say they found a gun, marijuana, oxycodone, and money. They say they recovered about 377.5 grams of cocaine from him.

Macias Jr.'s passenger, Jose Castillo, was also charged with drug possession and trafficking. Macias Jr. is being held under a $1.2 million bond. Castillo's bond is set at $200,000.