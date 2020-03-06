DEPUTIES: Drugs and $61,000 found during driver's license checkpoint in Craven County

A 32-year-old from Trent Woods is being held under a $250,000 bond after deputies say they found drugs and $61,000 during a driver's license checkpoint.

Jeffery Pettigrew is accused of having heroin, cocaine, oxycodone pills, along with the money, when he went through the checkpoint on Highway 70 at Country Club Road.

Deputies say he is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pettigrew is being held under a $250,000 bond in the Craven County Confinement Facility.