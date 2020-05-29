DEPUTIES: Did you really run that red light in Pitt County?

It turns out your might not have been caught running that red light after all.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office posted the above photo to Facebook about a scam going around. Someone in Pitt County got an e-mail that looks like it's from the Department of Transportation telling them the traffic cameras recorded them running a red light.

It says you've been cited with a traffic citation and gives you a link to pay online. If you look closely, it comes from a fake e-mail, notice.gov-co.com

Always make sure you double check senders and confirm with the sender. In this case, you should check with the DOT.

