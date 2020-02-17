DEPUTIES: Craven County inmate on house arrest caught with drugs

An inmate who was on house arrest is back behind bars on drug charges.

Craven County deputies say they went to check on Evan Cornelious, 28, at his home on Highway 55 East in New Bern on Valentine's Day. They say he was on electric monitoring through a pretrial release program.

At his home, deputies found a slew of drugs. Cornelious is now charged with trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for selling controlled substance and three counts possession drug paraphernalia.

Cornelious is being held on a $550,000 bond at the Craven County jail.