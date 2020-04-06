DEPUTIES: California man trying to enter Dare County caught with 13 lbs of marijuana

A driver from California that was stopped at a Dare County checkpoint ended up behind bars on drug charges.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office says a deputy and investigator monitoring the Manns Harbor check point stopped a car with California license plates trying to enter the county.

Deputies say they searched the car and found 13 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin, mushrooms, ecstasy and LSD.

The driver, David Raney, 61, from California was arrested for trafficking marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Raney is being held on a $20,000 bond.