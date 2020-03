A father and son are both in jail on theft charges.

Nash County deputies say 47-year-old Melvin Edmondson and 24-year-old Thomas Edmondson are charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering and larceny.

Deputies say they checked on eight calls about people breaking into storage buildings, homes, and cars on March 15th and 16th.

They say thanks to help from security cameras and citizens stepping up, they were able to arrest the two suspects.