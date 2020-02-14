DEPUTIES: $1k, drugs found in Pitt County home

Deputies say they recovered thousands of dollars and a slew of drugs during an undercover investigation.

Pitt County deputies arrested Deawnette Davenport with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine.

The arrest stems from a three-month drug investigation. Deputies received a search warrant for a home on McKinley Avenue in Greenville, which is where they say they found more than $1,300 and a small amount of marijuana.

During the investigation, deputies say 1.5 grams of cocaine was also purchased from the home.

Davenport is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.