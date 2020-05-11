DEPUTIES: Man wanted on fraud charges in door-to-door pleas

Deputies say a man has been going door-to-door asking for money to care for his small child.

Greene County deputies have false pretense warrants out for Quinton Jones who lives in the Walstonburg area.

Back on April 30th, Sheriff Lemmie Smith says they received several complaints in the Ormondsville and Walstonburg areas about a man asking for money for diapers or milk for his child.

Smith said the man would change his story at various homes and that at least two different people gave him money.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the 35-year-old Jones should call deputies at 252-747-3411.

