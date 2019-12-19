DEPUTIES: Man kills self after shooting estranged wife

A man is dead after deputies say he shot his estranged wife and later turned the gun on himself.

Edgecombe County deputies say this morning they were called to a domestic assault on Highway 97 West.

There they say a man approached and shot his estranged wife, who was able to escape and get to safety. The woman is expected to recover, according to deputies.

Lawmen say they found the man with the help of a privately-owned helicopter. As they were approaching his vehicle on a wooded path, deputies heard a single gunshot. They then found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Names of the injured woman and the dead man haven't been released yet as deputies are still notifying family members.

