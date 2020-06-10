DEPUTIES: Man found hiding in his closet after woman attacked

Deputies say a man who is accused of kidnapping and trying to strangle a woman was found hiding in his closet.

Pitt County deputies say late Tuesday night they got a 911 call from a woman in distress who was driving a car.

Ayden police found the victim and after deputies spoke with her they determined that a possible domestic assault had occurred. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Deputies say they found 32-year-old Cantrell Floyd hiding in the bedroom closet of his Raymond Harris Road home.

He's been charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, and communicating threats.

Floyd was jailed without bond.

