DEPUTIES: Man believed to be on crystal meth tasered at church

Deputies say a man who may have been on crystal meth had to be tasered after trying to force his way inside an Eastern Carolina church on Sunday.

It happened at the Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church outside of Vanceboro.

Craven County deputies say they were called to the church around 11:20 a.m. after a man was acting erratically when told to leave.

Deputies say they found Christopher Bennett fighting with church members who were trying to keep him from coming inside.

Bennett appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to deputies, who say the man continued to be combative with them. They had to use a taser on the man to take him into custody.

Bennett was treated at the church for minor injuries and then taken to jail.

Deputies learned that earlier that morning the New Bern man had assaulted a family member at her home. That woman told them Bennett had been using crystal meth.

Bennett was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications, false imprisonment, felonious breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and felonious larceny of a motor vehicle.