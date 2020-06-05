DEPUTIES: K-9 sniffs out chase suspect hiding under porch

Deputies say a police dog sniffed out a Jacksonville man hiding under a porch.

It happened Thursday after deputies tried to stop the man for an expired plate. During the chase, deputies say Herbert Greene's vehicle hit two county vehicles.

They say the man did eventually stop and then ran from the vehicle. K-9 Bonito tracked him to the porch where he was arrested.

Deputies say they found cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Greene when he was arrested.

He's been charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, resist/obstruct/delay, flee to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants for assault on a female, and communicating threats.

Greene was jailed on a $4,000 secured bond.

