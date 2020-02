The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for someone they say stole a camper.

Deputies say a camper was stolen from United Storage on Highway 70 New Bern. It's not clear when it happened, but the sheriff's office posted it on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

They're asking for anyone with information to call the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.