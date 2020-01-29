D.A.'s office uses new victim room to try to comfort child victims

Child victims will have a more inviting space to take their minds off the court process, as the Pitt County District Attorney's Office has now added a victim room.

District Attorney Faris Dixon hopes the new room will lessen some of the stresses the kids endure. Before, the victims would simply wait in an office.

"It's important that kids when they come to court, feel comfortable. Particularly, we have to remember, sometimes, they are actually the victims," Dixon said

The hope is that kids going through the court system can relax while waiting. Child advocate Jennifer Corbitt knows first-hand how tough things are for the children and says the room will be a great asset.

Corbitt said, "They're coming in having to, a lot of times, testify against family members, against their parents. And so, they're frightened. They're afraid. They're young. They don't know how. They're just not equipped yet to deal with the type of process that they have to go through. So, most of the time when they come in, they're very, very scared, very quiet, and don't want to talk."

Even outside of the victim room, attorneys guide the children through a process. They get them comfortable with the office, introduce them to the courtroom, and get them comfortable talking to the judge and attorneys before they ever appear in court.

Dixon adds, "Most children, as you would remember, hate public speaking. And so, what you have to do is get them comfortable with you."

The room was made possible after receiving a grant from the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys. Dixon's staff, such as Corbitt, along with some volunteers, spent a few weekends decorating it.

"We all painted the room. And then, we ordered the decals. We all put them up. And we were just so excited," Corbitt said.

The room has coloring books, books, paper, colored pencils, crayons, a box full of toys, and more. Corbitt hopes this will benefit the victims and the office.

Corbitt said, "I hope that it will create more comfort for the children. I hope that it will also increase our abilities to prosecute individuals who are charged with child abuse and sexual assault on children."​

Dixon says, so far, everything has worked really well for the kids who have visited. And the room is located deep within the office so the children might feel safer.

The grants are expected to do the same for other offices. Dixon says his office plans to eventually expand to a larger room.