D.A. says deputy killing Hubert man was justified

A district attorney says no charges will be brought against an Onslow County deputy who shot and killed a man in April.

District Attorney Ernie Lee says he believes the shooting of 33-year-old Tony Clements by a deputy back on April 15th was justified.

Lee says the deputy reasonably believed it was necessary to use deadly force to protect his life and other law enforcement officers at the scene.

Deputies were originally called to Zachary Lane for a report of a person being disruptive and destroying property.

As they arrived, Lee says they spotted Clements leaving the area, and that he fired on deputies.

Investigators say before deputies arrived, Clements had shot a 17-year-old neighbor twice in the head.

The name of the deputy involved in the shooting was never released.