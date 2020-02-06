DA: Deputy killing man during armed standoff justified

The shooting death of an Onslow County man by a deputy sheriff after an armed standoff has been ruled justified.

Haywood Cannon was killed by an Onslow County deputy back on September 25th at his home in Catherine Lake.

Earlier that day a Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull over Cannon on Highway 111 for suspected drunk driving, authorities said.

Cannon wouldn't stop and eventually turned onto Booth Lane outside of Richlands. Deputies saaid he showed a firearm toward the trooper and then barricaded himself inside his home.

Dozens of lawmen surrounded the house and tried negotiating with the man.

They say several hours later authorities fired tear gas into the home and a police tactical vehicle ramed the back door.

District Attorney Ernie Lee says Cannon fired at the tactical vehicle multiple times and a deputy fired three shots at the man, hitting him twice.

Inside the home, they found Cannon with a loaded semi-automatic shotgun and 25 rounds of ammunition on him.

The D.,A. said after reviewing the SBI investigation, he ruled the death of Cannon justified and no charges would be filed against the deputy.

