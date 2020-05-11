Customers a welcome sight for beach businesses

This was the first full weekend more businesses were allowed to open as part of the state's phase one reopening plan and that meant more tourists headed to the coast.

The windy and cooler conditions we saw over the weekend didn't keep everyone away from the Crystal Coast beaches.

It was a welcome sight for many businesses that opened up for the first time in weeks.

Businesses like AB Ice Cream and Candy Shoppe have made a few changes inside to ensure the safety of their customers. That includes removing indoor seating.

While it's been a rough few weeks, these local shops say they have appreciated the support from the community and they are ready to see their customers once again.

Don Grant, owner of AB Ice Cream says, "We hope everybody returns to get ice cream and we'll keep it as safe as possible. It's always been clean so we don't have to worry about that, but we'll do what we can and we are wearing our masks when we are in contact with the customers because it's not just about us, it's about them and that's important."

Businesses in Atlantic Beach say they are excited to open back up and they are ready for the summer season to get underway.

This was also the first weekend short term vacation rentals were also allowed.