Currituck County to deny access to visitors, non-property owners

Currituck County officials have announced it will begin denying access to visitors and non-resident property owners.

Officials said this restriction is intended to "ease the strain on local healthcare facilities and protect citizens" from a possible coronavirus outbreak.

"Currituck County understands the frustrations of non-resident property owners during this unique time. We have also considered how these restrictions will affect local businesses," Currituck County Public Information Officer, Randall Edwards, said in a press release Saturday. "However, the county is acting in the manner it feels will best maintain public health and safety for all property owners."

There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Currituck County at this time.

