Currituck County leaders set reopen date for Corolla property owners

Some property owners on the Outer Banks will be allowed back in starting Thursday.

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to allow non-resident property owners to get back into Corolla beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 23.

In order to be allowed into the village, officials say they must have the following:

· Non-resident property owners must display the appropriate Currituck County entry permit at the law enforcement checkpoint currently in place at the Wright Memorial Bridge.

· Each car must have a permit to be allowed through the checkpoint.

· Non-resident property owners who need a permit may request one via email to Currituck Emergency Management at emstaff@currituckcountync.gov.

· Everyone should bring their own food and supplies to last approximately 14 days, as the grocery stores on the Outer Banks may not be fully-stocked at this time.

· While in the Outer Banks, everyone should follow Governor Roy Cooper’s directives on social distancing and limit public groups to no more than 10 people.

The board says as of now, visitors will be allowed back on May 15, but that will be re-evaluated on at their next meeting on May 4.

